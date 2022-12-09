McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brock Purdy is set to make his first career NFL start with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) most likely done for the regular season and playoffs, but San Francisco should have all of its other key skill-position players available Sunday save for McCaffrey's top backup, Elijah Mitchell (knee), who remains on injured reserve. With Mitchell moving to IR ahead of last week's game against the Dolphins, the 49ers relied even more heavily on McCaffrey than usual, as the 26-year-old played 81 percent of the snaps on offense in the 33-17 win and turned his 25 touches into 146 yards and a touchdown. Since McCaffrey's lingering knee issue isn't deemed significant enough for him to take a designation into the weekend, he should be in store for another high-volume role Sunday.