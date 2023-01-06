McCaffrey (ankle/knee) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, McCaffrey was seen jogging straight ahead during the part of Thursday's session open to the media before going to the locker room. While McCaffrey received a DNP on a second consecutive Week 18 injury report, he told David Lombardi of The Athletic afterward that he felt great, and that his absences this week were a precaution taken by the 49ers. Even if he sits out again Friday, McCaffrey may avoid a designation entirely for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but the final report of the week will reveal whether or not he does so. Assuming he's able to suit up this weekend, he appears as if he'll be welcoming back fellow RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) from IR because coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he expects the Mitchell to be available, according to Adam Copeland of KNBR.