McCaffrey (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 49ers continue to place practice restrictions on McCaffrey, who has been listed on the team's injury report with a knee issue for five weeks in a row. Friday's report will clarify whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Las Vegas, but the aforementioned health concern hasn't stopped him from producing each of the last four contests, a span in which he's averaged 22.5 touches for 123.8 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring five touchdowns.
