McCaffrey (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
McCaffrey has been dealing with a sore knee since a Week 12 win against the Saints, but a mild ankle sprain also impacted his practice reps last week. While he's ditched the latter health concern this week, the knee issue has forced back-to-back capped sessions to begin prep for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Seahawks. McCaffrey has ditched a designation ahead of each of the previous six contests, something that he'll aim to do upon the release of Thursday's injury report. During the aforementioned six-game stretch, he's been running on all cylinders, racking up 767 yards from scrimmage and seven TDs on 128 touches.
