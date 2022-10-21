Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that McCaffrey is "still up in the air" to make his 49ers debut versus the Chiefs on Sunday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers parted ways with second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-round pick in order to trade for McCaffrey from the Panthers on Thursday, and while Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggested that the dual-threat running back could be available in red zone packages for San Francisco in Week 7, Shanahan hasn't made a final decision on his status for Sunday's contest against Kansas City. The final say on McCaffrey's prospects for Week 7 may come down to the wire, but it should only be a matter of time before he picks up the playbook and solidifies himself as lead option in Shanahan's high-octane backfield scheme. Needless to say, McCaffrey's arrival signals a coming decline in touches for Jeff Wilson, as well as dampening the prospects of Elijah Mitchell (knee) when he eventually returns from IR.