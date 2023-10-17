McCaffrey (oblique/rib) isn't considered to be dealing with a long-term injury and could have a chance at being available for Monday's game against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 49ers have yet to provide an update on McCaffrey after he underwent an MRI on Monday, but Schefter's report suggests the running back avoided a high-grade oblique strain or any sort of major damage to his ribcage. Along with wideout Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and standout offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle), McCaffrey appears to be in the day-to-day category as the 49ers prepare for their Week 7 game in Minnesota. McCaffrey's activity (or lack thereof) in practices Thursday through Saturday will likely guide the 49ers' decision about his status for Monday's contest.