McCaffrey (calf) returned to practice Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
After he sat out the first two sessions of the week due to a bruised right calf, McCaffrey's presence on the field and in drills Friday is a positive sign for his availability ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia. For what it's worth, he relayed to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday that there's "zero" chance he doesn't suit up this weekend, so now the only question appears to be if he'll have a designation for the contest. Meanwhile, fellow running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) again wasn't with his teammates Friday, which allowed practice-squad member Tevin Coleman to take reps directly behind McCaffrey. In the end, the composition of the 49ers backfield remains in flux for the time being.
