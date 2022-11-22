McCaffrey rushed the ball seven times for 39 yards in Monday's 38-10 win over the Cardinals. He added seven receptions on seven targets for 67 yards.

McCaffrey was bottled up on the ground and held under 40 rushing yards for the second consecutive game. He managed to salvage some fantasy value with his work as a pass catcher, as he finished second on the team in targets and tied for the lead in receptions. Given the blowout nature of the game, McCaffrey earned only four touches in the second half, which also cut into his ceiling. Even so, he's now managed to top 100 total yards in two of his three games as a 49er.