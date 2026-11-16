McCaffrey rushed 13 times for 62 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 161 yards and two more scores in the 49ers' 46-40 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

While McCaffrey's touches were once again kept below 20, the elite running back finished with a season-high total in scrimmage yards with a career-best performance as a receiver. McCaffrey struck first through the air, recording a 74-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. The versatile veteran then went in on the ground from 16 yards out early in the fourth quarter to extend San Francisco's lead to 38-19 at the time, before sealing the extremely hard-fought victory with a spectacular 66-yard catch-and-run TD reception on a slant and an ensuing two-point conversion grab with just over three minutes remaining after the Cowboys had closed to 38-32. McCaffrey has a relatively modest-by-his-standards 155 touches over nine games, but he's still just 50 yards short of 1,000 scrimmage yards for the season heading into next Sunday night's Week 11 home showdown against the Vikings.