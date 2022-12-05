McCaffrey (knee) carried the ball 17 times for 66 yards while adding eight receptions (10 targets) for 80 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Dolphins.

McCaffrey was dealing with a knee injury earlier in the week, but he was ultimately cleared and finished with a team-high 25 touches (second-highest total since joining SF). The 26-year-old was not hampered by the balky knee, exhibiting his usual burst and elite route running throughout the decisive win. The increased workload was also due to the absence of Elijah Mitchell (knee) -- who was placed on injured reserve after going down in Week 12 -- so CMC's managers should expect to see maximum usage down the stretch. McCaffrey and the 49ers will look to keep rolling in a home tilt against the Buccaneers on Sunday.