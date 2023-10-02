McCaffrey took 20 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns while catching seven of eight targets for 71 yards and another score in Sunday's 35-16 win over Arizona.

McCaffrey wound up scoring a career-high four touchdowns en route to his third 100-yard rushing performance through four weeks. The star running back broke off a healthy chunk of yardage on nearly every one of his 27 touches Sunday, finishing with 177 combined yards from scrimmage without recording a gain of 20-plus yards. McCaffrey has taken on a workhorse role in his first full season with the 49ers, clearing 20 touches in every game this year after reaching 20 touches in just four of his 10 starts following last year's blockbuster trade. That hefty workload figures to lighten at some point as the undefeated 49ers begin to look towards the playoffs. As for next week, expect another heavy dose of McCaffrey when the 49ers take on the Cowboys next Sunday in a battle between long-time rivals.