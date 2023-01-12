McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey endured some practice limitations this week due to lingering knee soreness, but as has been the case for the previous six weeks, he won't carry a designation into game day. During that six-game stretch, he's been the engine that drives the 49ers offense, turning 128 touches into 767 yards from scrimmage and seven TDs.