McCaffrey (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers added him to the injury report mid-week due to an illness, but McCaffrey still managed a limited practice Thursday and full session Friday. He should be fine for his usual role this Sunday against the Titans, albeit with higher-than-usual risk of being pulled early from a blowout. Of course, that might be the same scenario in which McCaffrey puts up a ton of points early in the game.