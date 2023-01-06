McCaffrey (ankle/knee) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McCaffrey downplayed the pair of injuries Thursday and returned to practice Friday. He'll lead the San Francisco backfield again, though perhaps with more competition for carries now that RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is expected to be activated from injured reserve and WR Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) has been cleared to return after a three-week absence.