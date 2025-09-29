McCaffrey took 17 carries for 49 yards while adding six receptions on 11 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 loss to Jacksonville.

McCaffrey stuck to the script that has been unfolding for him through four weeks, with another monster receiving effort that helped mask inefficient rushing totals. The 29-year-old is averaging a career worst 3.3 yards per carry with no rushing touchdowns through four games. Nearly all of his production has come through the air (31-305-2), but the total package is still elite from a fantasy perspective. CMC is averaging 26.3 combined touches in four starts this season, giving him an extremely high floor heading into Thursday's tilt against the Rams.