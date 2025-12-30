McCaffrey won't practice Tuesday due to back stiffness, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, McCaffrey said the back issue isn't anything serious. McCaffrey dealt with the same injury concern earlier this month but was ultimately active for the 49ers' 37-24 win over the Titans back in Week 15. He hadn't been listed on the injury report in the ensuing two weeks, but the Niners are coming off a back-and-forth fight with the Bears this past Sunday and have a quick turnaround for the battle for the NFC's No. 1 seed this Saturday against the Seahawks. The expectation is that McCaffrey will be ready to play Saturday, but whether he takes a designation into the contest won't be known until the 49ers release their final injury report Thursday.