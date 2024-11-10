McCaffrey (Achilles) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but he's on track to play and expressed confidence that he's take on his usual workload in his season debut, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

While he notes that the 49ers plan to keep an eye on McCaffrey's usage while he makes his return from the bilateral Achilles tendinitis that has sidelined him all season, Garafolo relays that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the star running back is "in that ballpark" of around 20 touches. Garafolo's report of the 49ers' confidence in McCaffrey's health supports what Adam Schefter of ESPN reported few hours earlier, when Schefter noted that San Francisco's coaching staff believes the 28-year-old could have played in Week 9 had the team not been on bye. Even if McCaffrey ends up under some sort of light restriction with his snaps and touches in Week 10, fantasy managers who have been stashing him on the bench or in an injured reserve slot all season shouldn't hesitate to activate him Sunday.