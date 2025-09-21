McCaffrey rushed 17 times for 52 yards while corralling 10 of 15 targets for 88 yards in Sunday's 16-15 victory over the Cardinals.

McCaffrey continued to shoulder the load for a shorthanded 49ers offense that was without starters Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder), George Kittle (hamstring) and Jauan Jennings (ankle) in Week 3. CMC wound up handling a whopping 27 combined touches en route to his third 100-plus yard game in as many tries this season. Opposing defenses have been stacking the box against San Francisco in the two games Mac Jones has started, resulting in less running lanes for McCaffrey and a subpar average of 3.6 yards per carry. Fortunately for fantasy managers, the dual-threat superstar's ability as a pass catcher (25-213-1) has helped offset his slow start on the ground. McCaffrey should check in as an elite RB1 for Week 4 when the 49ers host the Jaguars next Sunday.