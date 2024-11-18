McCaffrey rushed 19 times for 79 yards and brought in four of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.

McCaffrey looked healthy out there for the second consecutive game after missing the first half of the season with tendinitis in both of his Achilles tendons. The dual-threat back combined to go for over 100 total yards in consecutive appearances while handling nearly all of San Francisco's backfield work. McCaffrey should continue to be a focal point of the 49ers' attack in a tough matchup on the road against the Packers next Sunday.