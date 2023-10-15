McCaffrey (oblique) won't return to Sunday's game against the Browns after being evaluated in the locker room, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Initially listed as questionable to return in the third quarter due to the oblique injury, McCaffrey checked back in for one play that was nullified by a penalty, then headed back to the sideline, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. After examining McCaffrey in the locker room, the 49ers opted to hold him out for the rest of the game. McCaffrey will finish with 11 carries for 43 yards to go with three receptions for nine yards and a touchdown. His status will now bear watching heading into Week 7, when the 49ers will travel to Minnesota for a Monday night game. With versatile wideout Deebo Samuel (shoulder) also leaving early Sunday, No. 2 back Jordan Mason is expected to serve as the 49ers' top option on the ground for the remainder of the Week 6 contest.