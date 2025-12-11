McCaffrey was limited at Thursday's practice due to an illness, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

McCaffrey ranks fifth in the entire NFL with 85 catches and also sits in third with 237 carries through 13 games this season, resulting in 1,655 yards from scrimmage and 13 total TDs. With an illness now in tow, he may need to get back to all activity Friday in order to avoid a designation for Sunday's contest against the Titans. Brian Robinson is the next RB up in San Francisco if McCaffrey cedes any backfield reps this weekend.