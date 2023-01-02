McCaffrey is considered day-to-day with a mild ankle sprain, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
McCaffrey logged an 85 percent snap share in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Raiders, while rushing 19 times for 121 yards and a TD and adding six catches on nine targets for 72 yards. However, now that 49ers' top back is dealing with an injury concern, his status will need to be monitored ahead of this weekend's contest against the Cardinals. In any case, chances are that McCaffrey's practice participation in the coming days will be impacted by his current ankle issue.
More News
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Racks up 193 total yards in OT win•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready to rock•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Another limited practice•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Still limited at practice•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Punches in seventh rushing TD•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday•