49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Dealing with upper-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCaffrey is questionable to return to Saturday's divisional-round game against the Seahawks due to a stinger, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
McCaffrey suffered the injury on San Francisco's final drive of the first half, and he's remained out to start the third quarter. He was spotted having his left shoulder worked on, though he remained on the sideline with his helmet on. Brian Robinson has taken over as the lead back in McCaffrey's absence.
