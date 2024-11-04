The 49ers designated McCaffrey (Achilles) to return from injured reserve Monday.
The move officially opens McCaffrey's 21-day practice window, and he's expected to be on the field Monday. Coach Kyle Shanahan has long pointed at Week 10 as a potential return date for the 49ers' star running back, and this is the first step in that process. As long as all goes well in practice this week, McCaffrey has a real chance to be in the lineup for his 2024 debut next Sunday against the Bucs.
