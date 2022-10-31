McCaffrey rushed 18 times for 94 yards and a touchdown while adding eight receptions (nine targets) for 55 yards and another score against the Rams on Sunday. He also completed his lone pass attempt for a 34-yard touchdown in a 31-14 win.

It certainly didn't take long for head coach Kyle Shanahan to fully integrate McCaffrey into the gameplan after being forced to operate with a simplified playbook last week (10 touches). The versatile star threw his second career passing touchdown on an halfback pass trick play that left Brandon Aiyuk uncovered for an easy score. After the dust settled, McCaffrey combined for nearly 200 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. The 26-year-old was already having a strong season, but getting traded to a team with an offensive-minded head coach and an actual threat of a passing game should have fantasy managers elated moving forward. Those same managers will have to find a replacement for McCaffrey in Week 9 while the 49ers are on a bye. San Francisco will return to action against the Chargers on Nov. 13.