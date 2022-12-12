McCaffrey rushed 14 times for 119 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions (three targets) for 34 yards and a receiving touchdown in Sunday's 35-7 rout of the Buccaneers.

The 49ers continued to monitor McCaffrey's minor knee injury during practice this week, but his status for Sunday's tilt was never really in doubt. The 26-year-old handled a full workload and produced his first 100-yard rushing game since being traded to San Francisco at the deadline. The 49ers might have lost another key offensive player to injury, Deebo Samuel (ankle), so McCaffrey may be tasked with carrying the offense even more down the stretch. Assuming that his balky knee doesn't act up on a short week, CMC could be in line for another big fantasy game in a soft matchup against the Seahawks on Thursday,