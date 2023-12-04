McCaffrey took 17 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 42-19 win over Philadelphia.

Fellow superstar Deebo Samuel stole the show with three combined touchdowns Sunday, but McCaffrey still provided stellar results for fantasy managers against the Eagles. The eight-year pro reached 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in his career while notching his 12th rushing touchdown in as many games this season. His rushing numbers alone would constitute a great fantasy campaign, but the MVP candidate has also produced a 51/429/5 line as a receiver. McCaffrey will look to bolster his bid for the award against the Seahawks next Sunday, which will be a rematch from Week 12 when he recorded 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns.