McCaffrey rushed 18 times for 85 yards and a touchdown and secured all five targets for 34 yards in the 49ers' 30-12 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

McCaffrey didn't put up the same level of numbers as he had in the first two weeks, but it wasn't necessary in a game when San Francisco re-established a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter after also having enjoyed one in the first half. The latter advantage came courtesy of McCaffrey, who recorded a four-yard scoring rush with 1:40 remaining in the second quarter to extend a 10-3 lead. McCaffrey had eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the first pair of contests, but the extra rest he got Thursday night combined with the extra time off before a Week 4 home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 1 should be highly beneficial to San Francisco's most explosive player.