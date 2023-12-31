McCaffrey exited Sunday's game against the Commanders with a right calf injury and is questionable to return.

Prior to sustaining his calf injury, McCaffrey had carried 14 times for 64 yards and caught four of his five targets for 27 yards. If the star tailback is sidelined for the rest of Week 17, Elijah Mitchell would likely finish the contest as the 49ers' lead option on the ground.