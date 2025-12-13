Although he was added to the 49ers' injury report Saturday, McCaffrey (back) is expected to play against the Titans on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCaffrey popped up on Saturday's injury report due to a back issue, but at this time, the injury isn't considered severe enough for him to miss Sunday's contest. If McCaffrey suffers a setback or operates on a snap count, then Brian Robinson, Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James would be in line for more work out of the 49ers' backfield. McCaffrey's official status may not be announced until the 49ers submit their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.