McCaffrey (Achilles), who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against Tampa Bay, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCaffrey is set to make his season debut after sitting out San Francisco's first eight games due to Achilles tendinitis. It remains to be seen how much of a workload he'll take on, but the All-Pro running back is expected to start, and the 49ers believe he could have played last week, per Schefter. McCaffrey's return should be a big boost to fantasy managers who invested substantial capital in the star ball carrier in drafts this season, and it will also result in Jordan Mason -- who ranks fourth in the NFL with 685 rushing yards -- shifting to a backup role.