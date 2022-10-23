McCaffrey is expected to play Sunday against Kansas City, according to both Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the 49ers have a package of plays in store for McCaffrey, who has been in the process of absorbing the team's playbook since being traded from the Panthers on Thursday. With that in mind, it remains to be seen what sort of of volume McCaffrey is in line for in his looming debut with the 49ers, though it appears he'll have a chance to make his mark in Week 7, with fellow RB Jeff Wilson also a candidate to remain a factor Sunday.