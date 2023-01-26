McCaffrey (calf), who didn't practice Thursday, told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that there's "zero" chance that he doesn't play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.

McCaffrey emerged from this past Sunday's divisional-round win versus the Cowboys with a bruised right calf. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, McCaffrey was in uniform and holding a helmet as he left the locker room to hit the practice field Thursday, but he didn't log any official activity for a second straight session, as coach Kyle Shanahan forecast beforehand. Fellow running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) also hasn't mixed into drills this week, while Deebo Samuel (ankle) was limited both Wednesday and Thursday. The 49ers are expected to have all three available this weekend, but Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not McCaffrey enters it with a designation.