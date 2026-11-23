McCaffrey rushed 12 times for 49 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Vikings.

McCaffrey was relatively quiet in the lopsided win, but he extended his touchdown streak to nine games with a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The versatile running back was much less involved as a pass catcher Sunday night after racking up 161 yards and two touchdowns through the air against the Cowboys in Week 10, and he finished with a season-low 62 scrimmage yards against the Vikings. Backup Kaelon Black had just eight rushing yards on his six carries after siphoning off at least 11 rushing attempts in each of the previous three games. McCaffrey is set to face another stout defensive front in Week 12 when the 49ers host the Seahawks, against whom McCaffrey churned out 83 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 5.