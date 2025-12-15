McCaffrey (back) took 22 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown while grabbing his only target for 14 yards in Sunday's 37-24 win over Tennessee.

McCaffrey battled an illness and a minor back injury in order to suit up for Sunday's contest, and he looked no worse for wear in the win. The 29-year-old punched in his ninth rushing touchdown of the campaign while extending his scoring streak to four games. CMC was used sporadically as a receiver (one target) for the first time this season after entering the contest with averages of 6.5 receptions on 8.2 targets. Assuming his back injury didn't flare up Sunday, fantasy managers can expect McCaffrey to spearhead San Francisco's offense on the road against Indianapolis on Monday Night Football in Week 16.