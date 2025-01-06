McCaffrey (knee) said Monday he's "definitely close" to 100 percent healthy and could have played had the 49ers qualified for the playoffs, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey will turn his full attention toward making a recovery for OTAs, with San Francisco having failed to attain a playoff berth. The star running back missed the final five games of the regular season due to a PCL injury in his right knee, after having had his 2024 debut delayed until Week 10 due to a calf strain and bilateral Achilles tendinitis. Ensuring McCaffrey is able to enter the 2025 campaign at full health will be among the 49ers' top offseason priorities, in addition to a potential contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy (elbow).