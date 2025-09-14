McCaffrey carried the ball 13 times for 55 yards and caught six of seven targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints.

With the 49ers' offense missing a number of key players, including Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder), George Kittle (hamstring) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee), McCaffrey put the team on his back and carried it to a second straight victory to begin the season. His seven-yard TD reception from Mac Jones just before halftime was McCaffrey's first score of the year, but he's topped 100 scrimmage yards in both of the Niners' games so far. In Week 3, he'll take aim at a Cardinals defense he didn't face during an injury-plagued 2024, but which he lit up for an incredible 364 combined yards and seven total touchdowns in their two 2023 meetings.