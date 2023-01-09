McCaffrey (ankle/knee) rushed 10 times for 45 yards and caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-13 rout of the Cardinals.

McCaffrey was limited to his second lowest touch total of the season (13), but he still produced a strong fantasy line with his fifth receiving touchdown on the year. The low touch count can be attributed to the star running back's recent bout with minor injuries, in addition to the team limiting his touches ahead of the playoffs. McCaffrey finishes the regular season with 1,880 yards from scrimmage and 13 combined touchdowns across 17 games with the Panthers and 49ers. San Francisco will lean heavily on its prized deadline acquisition in the wild-card round, mixing in Elijah Mitchell (knee) whenever McCaffrey is not on the field.