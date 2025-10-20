McCaffrey rushed 24 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in seven of eight targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Falcons.

The levee finally broke in terms of McCaffrey's ground game after he cracked the century mark in rushing for the first time this season. It was also the dual-threat superstar's first game with multiple trips to the end zone in 2025, bringing his rushing touchdown total on par with the three receiving scores he has provided fantasy managers so far. McCaffrey also served as the 49ers' leading receiver in a truly dominating performance from start to finish. CMC has been an absolute monster in fantasy this season with over 900 combined yards from scrimmage, making him virtually matchup-proof heading into next Sunday's tilt against a stingy Houston defense.