McCaffrey is expected to take on a full workload Sunday against the Raiders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

McCaffrey was limited to a 52 percent snap share when he missed a portion of the 49ers' Week 7 loss in Atlanta due to a left hamstring injury, but he still put up 13 touches for 100 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. With the benefit of a Week 8 bye, he appears set to handle the 17.5 touches per game that he averaged in six healthy outings this season, which translated to 540 total yards and seven touchdowns.