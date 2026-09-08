McCaffrey (undisclosed) is in full uniform for the 49ers' practice session taking place Tuesday afternoon local time in Melbourne, Australia, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey wasn't spotted taking part in the early portion of practice Monday, so his presence on the field in full uniform Tuesday is a promising sign for his potential availability for the 49ers' season opener against the Rams. It's been a bit of a mysterious several weeks for McCaffrey, as he was described as dealing with "tightness" in early August and didn't play at all in the preseason while being an inconsistent participant in team drills. San Francisco's injury reports this week should shed some light on McCaffrey's status for the matchup against Los Angeles, but to this point he seems more likely than not to play in that contest.