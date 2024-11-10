McCaffrey (Achilles) rushed 13 times for 39 yards and caught six of seven targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.

McCaffrey made a successful 2024 debut after missing the first nine weeks of the fantasy season with tendinitis in both of his Achilles tendons. The 28-year-old was not limited in terms of usage or production, hitting the century mark in total yards while handling 19 touches. Backup running backs Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo touched the ball just once each, affirming that McCaffrey will resume his usual workhorse role on offense moving forward. CMC should be considered an elite fantasy play against a struggling Seattle defense in Week 11.