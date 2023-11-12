McCaffrey rushed 16 times for 95 yards and caught six of 10 targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 34-3 win over Jacksonville.

McCaffrey's touchdown streak ended at 17 games, including the playoffs, one shy of the NFL record. San Francisco gave him two carries and two targets from inside the 10-yard line on its penultimate drive, but McCaffrey couldn't get into the end zone to extend the streak. He still surpassed 100 scrimmage yards for the fourth time in the last five games, and the workhorse running back has logged at least 22 touches in each of those games. Starting a new touchdown streak may not be easy in Week 11 against a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed only one scrimmage touchdown to a running back this season.