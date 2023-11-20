McCaffrey carried the ball 21 times for 78 yards and caught all five of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers.

After seeing his 17-game touchdown streak end last week, McCaffrey wasted little time starting a new one, snagging a four-yard score from Brock Purdy with just under four minutes left in the first quarter. He also topped 100 scrimmage yards for the third straight game and the seventh time in 10 contests this season, and McCaffrey's on pace to reach 2,000 scrimmage yards for the second time in his career. He could be poised for a big game in Week 12 against a Seahawks defense that just gave up 102 combined yards and a TD to the much less impressive duo of Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson.