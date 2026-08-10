49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Gets day off Monday

McCaffrey won't practice Monday due to "tightness," Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey is the latest 49er to catch the injury bug that has plagued the team in the early stages of training camp, joining fellow RBs Jordan James (broken ribs), Kaelon Black (adductor) and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral, active/PUP) on the sideline. That leaves Patrick Taylor, Sincere McCormick and Khalil Herbert as the team's healthy options at the position just three days before the team's preseason opener Thursday against the Titans. San Francisco likely will continue to exercise caution with McCaffrey until he's back to 100 percent.