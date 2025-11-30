McCaffrey carried the ball 20 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and caught all four of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Browns.

The 21 receiving yards represented his lowest total of the season, while the 74 scrimmage yards were his worst production since Week 8 as the 49ers offense struggled in bad weather against a tough Cleveland front seven. McCaffrey salvaged his day with a one-yard TD plunge to open the scoring in the first quarter however, his eighth rushing score and 13th total touchdown in 13 games. McCaffrey will get a breather during next week's bye before taking on a more vulnerable Titans defense in Week 15.