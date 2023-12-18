McCaffrey rushed 18 times for 115 yards and a touchdown while hauling in all five of his targets for 72 yards and two additional scores in Sunday's 45-29 win over the Cardinals.

McCaffrey ran wild on Arizona's porous run defense as expected Sunday, churning out his sixth game with 100 or more rushing yards in 2023. The dual-threat superstar also notched his first multi-score game as a receiver this season. The end result was a mammoth point total for managers in the thick of the fantasy playoffs. McCaffrey's three combined scores against the Cardinals brings him up to an even 20 on the year, which also set a new career high. CMC can surpass another personal high-water mark if he can generate at least 96 rushing yards against the Ravens next Monday.