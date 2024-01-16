Watch Now:

McCaffrey (calf) will be a full practice participant Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey missed Week 18 after suffering a calf injury during the Week 17 game in which San Francisco clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed. He's apparently healthy after a bye and should be ready for his usual every-down role this Saturday against Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs.

