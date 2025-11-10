McCaffrey rushed 12 times for 30 yards and brought in eight of 10 targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams.

McCaffrey was stymied by the Rams' front seven Sunday, being held to a season-low 2.5 yards YPC in defeat. The dual-threat superstar managed to salvage his fantasy day with heavy involvement as a receiver, as he has done on multiple occasions this year. Change-of-pace back Brian Robinson (8-41-1) did just that on his eight carries, but this is still CMC's backfield for as many snaps he can handle. McCaffrey has prime opportunity to correct his rushing woes next Sunday when San Francisco faces an Arizona defense that just surrendered 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Seattle in Week 10.