The 49ers restructured McCaffrey's contract Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
After reworking McCaffrey's contract, San Francisco was able to free up approximately $8.6 million in cap space. The overall parameters are unclear, but he previously was due at least $12 million in each of the next three seasons. After he was dealt to the 49ers last October, McCaffrey put together 199 carries for 984 yards, hauled in 64 of 79 targets for 525 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns in 14 games (including playoffs). He'll continue to be the engine that drives the team's offense in the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Lone bright spot on offense•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for Sunday•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Back at practice Friday•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Expects to play Sunday•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: No practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Not practicing Wednesday•